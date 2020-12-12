City of Marion swears in new police chief

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Marion swore in its new police chief Friday evening.

Major Bobby Crawford was sworn in as Police Chief Bobby Crawford. Crawford worked for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years.

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said the city is excited for his arrival and looks forward to him serving as the city’s next police chief.

Crawford takes over for former Police Chief Keith Parks after he resigned about a month after being sworn in.

News13 uncovered Parks had a long history of alleged misconduct and violations in other departments.