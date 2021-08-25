City of Mullins puts more owners of dilapidated properties on notice

MJLLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Mullins has sent out 18 more certified letters to the owners of properties deemed unfit by the city, according to Mayor Robert Woodbury.

It’s the second batch of 18 letters sent out since early August when the city started increasing efforts to clean up or rid the city of eyesore properties.

Woodbury said 21 people took part in a public hearing after the first letters went out. As a result, three property owners are trying to clean up their properties, and the owners of five other properties have said they will cooperate with the city to have their buildings demolished, he said.

The others have not responded or have decided not to participate, according to Woodbury, who said it will be up to the city to place a lien on the properties and have them demolished. However, a timeline for that process has not been established, he said.

Woodbury also said the city’s fire department is helping out by having controlled training burns at some properties. When they’re finished, the city brings in heavy equipment to tear down any remaining parts of the structures. It costs the city between $1,250 and $1,750 per property, he said.

The city has scheduled another public hearing for 5 p.m. Sept. 7, at which time property owners will have an opportunity to address the issues with their properties.

Anyone who has questions or needs more information should call city hall at 843-464-9583.