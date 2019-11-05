Clemson mobile lab visits Florence County middle school

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Students at Moore Intermediate School in Florence got a cool surprise on Tuesday.

Clemson University’s College of Engineering, Computing and Applies Science brought its mobile lab to the school. Students took part in activities designed to show them how the math and science they learn in class applies in real life.

“So bringing that to our kids is a challenge for them but it’s also very rewarding and it gives our kids something that they don’t normally get to see every day in the school. ” said Chris Rogers, Director of STEM Education for Florence One Schools.

Tuesday’s event was part of a partnership between Clemson University and Duke Energy to engage students in STEM.