Clogged drain at Marion County Detention Center sparks concern

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Plumbing is back up and running following a blockage Saturday at the Marion County Detention Center.

That sparked some concern on social media following reports that there were backups and no clean water.

This post from Mykaylee Elliot garnered over 100 shares after she posted it Saturday morning. She said a loved one there told her about the issues.

Sheriff Brian Wallace told News13 over a text message that the maintenance department and plumbing company worked to resolve the issue.

By 3 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff said things were in working order again. He said the problems were caused by either a towel or part of a sheet being flushed down a toilet.