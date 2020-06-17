Clyburn out as Dillon County administrator after public hearing

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County Council affirmed their vote to remove administrator Tony Clyburn during a public hearing held Wednesday.

Clyburn was given 30 minutes to address the public and council, during which he addressed allegations that have been made against him by council.

“I’m appealing to you to reconsider your intent to terminate my employment,” Clyburn said as the hearing began. “Because any acts to terminate my employment is a direct violation of the contractual agreement between this county council, the County of Dillon and myself.”

Throughout the address, he used words like ‘false,’ ‘baseless’ and ‘ridiculous’ to describe claims.

“Not documenting absences from work in violation of employment agreement,” Clyburn said as he read one of the complaints. “This allegation is equally insulting. They’re attempting to paint me as lazy and unwilling to do my job.”

A big point of emphasis throughout the meeting was the issue of raises to county employees.

Complaints said a two percent raise that Clyburn gave to county employees, along with other individual raises were not provided for in the budget.

“Now there’s been a lot of fuss about the fact that I gave a raise to one of the lowest paid group of county workers in the state,” he said. “We are actually going to be over $100,000 under budget once we do payroll for the rest of the fiscal year.”

Council Chairman Stevie Grice addressed Clyburn and the public near the end of the hearing.

Grice addressed concerns about Clyburn’s permanent residence.

“He has no driver’s license in Dillon County,” Grice said. “No voter registration in Dillon County. And his paycheck has the address of Aiken. and he has admitted to driving back to Georgetown frequently. And he uses the county’s gas. We got that too.”

Grice also said Clyburn didn’t document time properly and discussed issues he saw with the pay raises.

“Two percent raises given out across the board to all employees in February,” Grice said. “$180,000 per year before benefits. Per year, not until June until this budget. They keep on year after year after year. And it wasn’t in the budget”

Grice made other claims, such as that Clyburn advertised for a position after he made a hire, and that he used economic development fund money for the general fund, something Grice said it was not designed for.

Council voted 4-2 Wednesday to remove Clyburn.

Clay Young was appointed as interim administrator.

Clyburn said he wasn’t surprised by the outcome and wishes to continue helping the people of Dillon County despite what happened.

