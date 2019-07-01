Coker College now officially operating as Coker University

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Coker College is now officially operating as Coker University.

The school began operations as Coker University on Monday, a release from the school said. The City of Hartsville previously issued a proclamation for Monday to be Coker University Day.

“Coker College’s new university status reflects the institution’s recent growth and increased diversity of degree offerings. Coker currently has five online master’s degree programs and grants bachelor’s degrees in over 40 subject areas, including four undergraduate degrees that can be earned entirely online,” stated the release. “Coker’s May 2019 commencement ceremony was the last for Coker College. December 2019 graduates will be the first to receive degrees from Coker University.”

“In my 10 years as president of Coker, I’ve seen this institution respond with passion and purpose to the changing needs of our students and higher education in general,” said Dr. Robert Wyatt, president of Coker University. “Transitioning to Coker University is a natural next step as we continue to implement innovative ways of helping our students achieve their personal best.”