Coker University cancels on-campus classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian, says they may be taught online

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Coker University has canceled classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian, saying these classes may be taught online to keep students on track.

University officials announced on Facebook that on-campus classes from September 3 to September 6 have been cancelled due to possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian and “because coastal evacuations mandated by the governor may make travel to campus difficult.”

The university also said on-campus classes may be taught online in an attempt to keep students on track.

“However, in an effort to stay on track and maintain academic progress, on-campus classes may be taught online via Blackboard,” the Facebook post said.

Online classes will continue as scheduled.

Students in bridge programs should follow the schedules of Florence-Darlington Technical College, Midlands Technical College, and Northeastern Technical College.

University officials say they will provide another update on Tuesday.

“In that update, we will provide information about any campus closures, effects on residence halls and offices, and the status of scheduled events,” the post said.”

Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College have also canceled classes in preparation for possible impacts from Dorian.

