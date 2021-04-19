Coker University in Hartsville receives $5M for campus innovations

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — With the pandemic, economic uncertainty, and enrollment trends disrupting higher education, Coker University is committed to aggressively focus on innovation, thanks to $5M in funding from two family foundations within the Hartsville area.

Coker is preparing a bold $10M plan targeting programmatic innovations and facility improvements at the University. As part of Coker University President Natalie J. Harder’s vision for the future of the institution, this investment will allow the University to meet the needs of current students, while preparing the campus for the expectations of future generations.

“There is no question that Coker University has transformed lives for many generations,” noted Dr. Harder. “As we focus on the future, these investments will help Coker become more relevant and accessible for students, while providing Coker alumni with even stronger paths to success. At a time when higher education is in flux, it is important that universities adapt to meet the changing needs of students and the community. Coker is committed to meeting those needs going forward and these funds help us ensure we do.”

The grants will be used for a number of University projects including new programs in business and health sciences, renovated science labs, outdoor athletic facilities, a new career services center, and improvements to Coker’s iconic Davidson Hall.

“The entire University community is grateful for the faith these foundations have in Coker,” Harder said. “More importantly, these strategic investments demonstrate how higher education and universities like Coker are central to a vibrant citizenry.”