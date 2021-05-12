Coker University in Hartsville reveals 5-year plan to guide growth, innovation

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Coker University unveiled a five-year plan Wednesday that it said will help current students while also preparing for the future. The liberal-arts school in Hartsville has about 1,100 students and offers a variety of bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.

“Coker University is focused on its future,” President Natalie J. Harder said in a news release. “We are committed to prioritizing those actions and investments that are most relevant for our current and future students, while providing Coker alumni, faculty, and staff with even stronger paths for success. This plan is our blueprint for continued success in the coming years.”

Some of the university’s goal outlined in the plan include increasing the four-year graduation rate for undergraduate students, which is based on a three-year rolling average, to 50% by 2025 and increasing total enrollment to 1,400 by 2025.

The plan follows the university’s announcement last month of $5 million toward a $10 million plan targeting programming innovations and facility improvements. A committee of faculty and staff members focused on student success; work environment and culture; vibrant communities; and financial health while putting the plan together over the past several months, the university said.

The university said it wants to connect students students to the workforce by preparing them with “a robust skill set aligned to market needs.” It also wants to create an equitable work environment, attract investments to the community and continue to improve endowment and other revenue streams.

You can read more about the plan on the university’s website.