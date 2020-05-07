Coker University names new president

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Coker University announced Thursday the election of Dr. Natalie Harder as the university’s 17th president.

“In Dr. Harder we’ve found a leader who is truly unique in her commitment to expanding student opportunities and student success,” Chairman of the Board, Angie Stanland said. “Her track record is shaped by her expertise in building a culture of excellence and integrity, her emphasis on cross-disciplinary collaboration, and her devotion to developing community engagement. Dr. harder is a nationally recognized leader in higher education who has demonstrated the type of strong, dynamic, and enlightened leadership that will propel Coker in new directions.”

Dr. Harder was among a pool of over 100 candidates, the university said. She received unanimous recommendation of the Presidential Search Committee, consisting of Coker University trestees, staff, faculty, students, and alumni.

Dr. Harder served as the Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) since 2012, where she was responsible for all operational aspects.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead this impressive institution and further its mission to educate the new student majority,” Dr. Harder said.

The university’s previous president resigned after being asked to by the board.

Read the full statement from the university below: