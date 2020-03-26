Coker University students to move out of residence halls early due to virus outbreak

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Coker University students will move out of residence halls early due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the university’s website, residential students received an email on March 23 about signing-up for a time to move out, which will take place on Thursday, March 26 and Monday, March 30. Students will need to schedule a 3-hour move-out window and should refer to their email for more information. Students will also receive instructions on retrieving mail during their move-out.

If a student isn’t able to return to campus during their scheduled move out time, they should contact list.reslife@coker.edu.

On Wednesday, News13 reported that about half of Coastal Carolina University’s more than 4,000 residential students had made appointments to move out by Monday. Read more here.

