Coker University to offer tuition cut for local students

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Coker University has announced a plan to offer a tuition cut for local students.

On Wednesday, the university launched it “Coker Within Reach” program, which offers “at least 50% off tuition for high school seniors from Darlington County or neighboring counties,” according to the university.

Residents from the following counties, who have a least at 3.0 GPA and are applying as “a first-time, full-time freshman residential or commuter student for fall 2020,” are eligible:

Chesterfield

Darlington

Dillon

Florence

Kershaw

Lee

Marlboro

Students in the program will be able to keep financial aid awards for all four years at the university as long as they stay in good academic standing and fill out necessary financial aid paperwork yearly.

“We want our regional students to know that a private college education at Coker University is well within reach financially,” said Coker University Executive Vice President Dr. Tracy Parkinson. “Coker has a long history of serving students from surrounding areas and it’s still an important part of our mission. Coker’s net price after aid is often very competitive, and we want to students from our home region to know that.”

For more information, visit the university’s website here.

