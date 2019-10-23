Community concerns about recent gun violence in Timmonsville

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – People and businesses in Timmonsville are concerned with recent shootings in the area.

Several people tell News13 they have locked their doors and closed businesses early because they don’t feel safe.

“You can’t even walk out of your front door without hearing gunshots late at night or early in the morning, it’s just terrible. About three months ago, there was an old lady that got shot in her car coming through Timmonsville, she was leaving her home or either going home and got killed, that’s sad,” said Jerome Mcelveen, business owner.

Deputies said there’s been five shootings, the latest one happened on Monday. The coroner in Florence County has identified the shooting victim as, Patrick Jenkins. According to the coroner, Jenkins was shot around 9:55 Monday night on Harkless Court in Timmonsville. Jenkins was 21 years of age. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“When you have kids that get out of school and go to the bus and the parents tell them to go straight into the house and they can’t play in the yard on a day like today, that’s a problem,” said Chief Kirby with the FCSO.

Chief Kirby added that the FCSO is stepping up and adding more deputies to help the Timmonsville PD.

“It’s gang and it’s drugs. We have a problem with drugs and we’re going to work hard on that in the Timmonsville area and they’re going to have to go somewhere else to sell their drugs,” said Kirby.

The FCSO is still investigating the shooting from Monday night, if you have any information you’re asked to call them.