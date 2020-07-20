Community remembers Florence County Councilman James Schofield

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Longtime Florence County council member James Schofield died over the weekend, marking a significant loss to the community he has served for so long.

“James will be missed because he has been a tremendous pillar in this community when it comes to getting things done,” fellow council member and friend Reverend Waymon Mumford said. “We really relied on James heavily as a council member.”

Schofield is remembered as ‘passionate,’ ‘selfless’ and ‘thorough’ by those who worked closely with him.

He also had a special place in his heart for first responders.

“There were so many times he always went with his heart,” Council member Jason Springs said. “He was a very emotional person. And he always wanted to make sure he was doing what he felt like was best for Florence County citizens.”

Schofield was 71 when he died Saturday, following a long battle with blood cancer. He was serving district eight for his fourth term.

He previously worked with Florence police and served on Florence city council during his length career in public service.

‘When I spoke with James Saturday afternoon, prior to his passing, the thing he just kept saying over and over was take care of Florence County,” Springs said. “Take care of the county. Make sure things are going right. So even in his last minutes and last hours that’s all he had on his mind.”

He served the community in other ways, too, like through his work running Carolina Supply House.

“They were his family, James’ son William said of the store workers. “We’re all mourning. It was a different day going into work. We’re going to push through. And he taught us to push through.”

“Selfless service. It’s what I watched him do.,” William Schofield said.

William had transitioned into his dad’s office, at his request before he passed away.

“I don’t know that if I hadn’t done it, that I had done it now,” he said.

A special election is expected to fill Schofield’s seat.

