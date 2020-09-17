Company to invest $20M into solar power project in Florence County

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A renewable energy independent power producer will invest $20 million into a solar power project in Florence County, according to the Governor’s Office.

The Governor’s Office said NARENCO will produce up to 16 megawatts of alternating current of renewable solar energy along Sardis Highway in Timmonsville.

The first phase is expected to be operational by 2021, the Governor’s Office said.

“It has been an honor to partner with Florence County on these projects,” NARENCO President of Development Jesse Montgomery said. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to invest in the Florence community and to provide clean power to our neighbors.”

“South Carolina’s renewable energy sector continues to grow, and we’re excited about today’s announcement of NARENCO’s new $20 million project in Florence County,” Gov. McMaster said. “This is a huge win for the Florence community and the state of South Carolina.”

The Governor’s Office said one megawatt of solar energy is enough to provide clean energy to around 200 homes.