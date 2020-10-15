Congressman Rice honors fallen airport officer Jackson Winkeler with flag

FLORENCE AREA, S.C. (WBTW) — Fallen Florence Regional Airport officer Jackson Winkeler was honored Wednesday as Congressman Tom Rice presented a flag to the airport in his honor.

“So that when people come here and they see this flag displayed, his name will be remembered as long as this airport exists,” Rice said during the intimate ceremony Wednesday morning.

“These police officers everybody in law enforcement and the military that risk their lives everyday to protect us, to keep order in society, to allow us to go about our lives without having a second thought about it,” Rice said. “But every once in a while reality hits home and something tragic happens.”

Officer Winkeler’s parents were there. They were understandably emotional as they face a pain that doesn’t fade.

“It’s an honor to know that people reach out,” his father Mark said. “And they take their time to come show comfort and love.”

Jackson Winkeler was 26-years-old and serving as an airport officer when he was shot and killed during a traffic stop back in January, authorities say.

That day, he joined a group of law enforcement officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice. That’s a group that Rice says it just too big.

“We’ve had that a little too often here in this district with the Grand Strand and Pee Dee,” he said. “I think people here who have lived through some of the tragedies we’ve had with law enforcement, have seen these folks are heroes.”

Rice added that it’s important for communities to show their support for law enforcement.

“We can’t allow that one percent of police officers to paint the 99 percent who go to work everyday and who put themselves on the line to keep us safe,” Rice said.

The Winkelers said they plan to reach out to Officer Hancher’s family, as they grieve a similar loss.

“If they need anything, if they need to talk,” Denise Winkeler said. “Like I said, we take it day by day and we get through it by God. Because this is something you just don’t get over.”

The airport’s executive director says the flag will be kept in the airport’s public safety building.

