MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of two people found at an apartment complex in Marion County appears to be drug-related, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

The man and woman were found dead Saturday at an apartment complex off Bluff Road, officials said.

A third person is also in the hospital in connection with the incident, according to officials.

An official cause of death has not been released. Count on News13 for updates.