2 Pee Dee sisters killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-95 in Dillon County, coroner says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Dillon County Coroner has identified two sisters who died Wednesday in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95.

The crash killed Rhonda Denton Rabb, 59, of Darlington, and Regina Benton Buffkin, 61, of Florence, Coroner Donnie Grimsley said on Saturday.

The crash happened about 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near mile-marker 179 when the sisters’ 2019 Toyota 4Runner was hit from behind after slowing down for traffic, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Both vehicles overturned.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 29-year-old from Bakersfield, California, was also taken to the hospital, but there is no new information about his condition.

SCHP is in investigating the crash: Count on News13 for updates.