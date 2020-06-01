Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash Friday in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken, has identified the bicyclist killed in a crash Friday night as Jaquel Presley, 21.
She had no known address at the time her name was released.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Old River Road and Isgett Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. This is east of the City of Florence.
Master Trooper Brian Lee says it involved a 2007 Lexus sedan and a bicycle. The rider of the bicycle was not wearing a helmet, according to Lee. Both the car and bicycle were traveling north when the car hit the bicycle from behind. The bicycle rider died.
