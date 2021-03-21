Coroner identifies bodies found in Florence motel on Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Coroner has released the names of the two people found dead by police in a motel during a warrant service.

Keith Von Lutcken, Florence County Coroner, says that Chautress Evelyn Like, 21, of Westerville Ohio and Donovan McMillian, 25, of Hartsville were found dead in a room at the Suburban Extended Stay Motel located at 1914 West Lucas Street.

The two were discovered after entry was made into the room by Florence County Sheriff’s Office Deputies as a result of shots being heard during the warrant service.

Autopsies are scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Cause of death is still under investigation.

SLED is assisting us with the investigation.

No additional details are available at this time.