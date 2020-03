DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified a man who died after a shooting in the Riverdale Community.

William Caine Clark, 23, of Dillon, died on Monday after a shooting on Joe Drive, which happened on Saturday, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Grimsley says the cause of death remains under investigation.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting, but deputies are treating this death as a homicide.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.