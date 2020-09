EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified Tuesday the person killed in a work-related incident at McCall Farms Thursday.

The victim was identified as Franciso Carlos Jolley, 49, of Florence. von Lutcken said Jolley was performing electrical work at the time of the incident.

The cause of death was electrical injury, von Lutcken said.

No other information is available.