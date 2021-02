DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Coroner has identified the name of the pedestrian killed by a car while walking along I-20 Saturday night.

Ward Neal, Jr., 53, of Nichols died when he was hit by a car around 8 p.m. on I-20.

SCHP says that a 2000 BMW SUV struck Ward near mile marker 131.

Neal was pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.