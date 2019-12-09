Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed along I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The pedestrian who was struck and killed along I-95 in Dillon County over the weekend has been identified.

Felicia Danielle Snow, 27, of Rochester, NY, died from injuries after being struck by a vehicle, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 198, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of SCHP.

Two people were standing in the median behind a tow truck which was ‘legally parked,’ according to Highway Patrol.

That’s when a 2013 Ford pick-up truck with two people inside ran off the road. Highway Patrol said the truck hit both pedestrians, killing one on scene.

Highway Patrol said the pickup truck then re-entered the northbound side of the interstate, where it was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Both occupants of the pick-up, along with the other pedestrian were taken to McLeod Hospital in Dillon.

The crash is still being investigated by Highway Patrol with the help of their Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

