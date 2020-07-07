Coroner identifies person killed in deadly weekend shooting in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley has identified the person killed in a shooting over the weekend in Dillon County.
The person killed was identified as Jackie Johnson Jr., 27, of Dillon. Johnson died of injuries resulting from a gunshot wound, Grimsley said.
The shooting happened on Saturday night. No other information is available. SLED is investigating.
