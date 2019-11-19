Coroner identifies person killed in head-on crash in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The coroner’s office has identified the person who was killed in a head-on crash in Florence County.

Shae’Quana Monae Williams, 31, of Darlington, was killed in the crash, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Williams was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash. The driver of that vehicle was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not yet known.

The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. Monday on W. Second Loop Road Extension in Florence, von Lutcken said.

Traffic in the area of Cashua Drive to U.S. Highway 76 was closed for a period of time, according to a News13 photographer.

Our photographer said at least two vehicles were involved. Images from our photographer show both vehicles suffered significant damage.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a 2006 Nissan Sentra crossed the center line while traveling north and struck a 2004 Toyota Avalon that was traveling south, head-on. The drivers of both cars were sent to the hospital for their injuries, a passenger in the Sentra was killed.

