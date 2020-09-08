Coroner identifies two people killed in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the two people killed in a crash in Florence County Sunday.

The two people killed have been identified as Demetrius Antonio Bruce, 32, of Effingham, and Destin Nicole Cribb, 22, of Coward. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday to determine if the deaths were due to trauma, smoke inhalation, or thermal injuries due to a fire that occurred after the collision, von Lutcken said.

The crash happened on Freedom Blvd. between Gilbert Drive and East National Cemetery Road.

One other person was injured.

