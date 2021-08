Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified a pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a car in Dillon County.

Lisa Snead was hit by a pickup in the area of McCallum Road and U.S. 501 on Aug. 9. The crash happened at about 8:52 p.m.

A 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading north on Highway 501 when it hit Snead, who was crossing the road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

None of the people in the pickup truck were injured, SCHP reported.