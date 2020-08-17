Coroner identifies woman who died in crash on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – The coroner has identified a woman who died in a crash on I-95 in Florence County on Friday night.

Myesha Rivera, 29, of Varnville, SC, died in a single-car crash at the 154 mile marker, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office. The wreck happened at about 8:50 p.m.

Rivera was driving a 2005 BMW northbound on the interstate when her car veered into the median and struck a tree, according to SCHP. She not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and was deceased on scene, troopers said.

After the impact, the vehicle caught fire, according to SCHP. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

No further details are available at this time.