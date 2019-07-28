Coroner IDs victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Pamplico

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Saturday’s deadly motorcycle crash in Pamplico.

Willie Matthew Timmons, 49, of Florence was pronounced dead at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on Old River Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Timmons was driving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle when he veered off the road and crashed into a ditch.

The wreck remains under investigation by SCHP. Count on News13 for updates on this story.