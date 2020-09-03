Coroner: Man dies in workplace accident at Florence County farm

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Thursday in what appears to be a workplace accident at a farm in Florence County, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The incident happened at McCall Farms in the Effingham area. The coroner’s office and OSHA are investigating.
An identity of the victim hasn’t been released. An autopsy will be done.
A cause of death has not been released. Count on News13 for updates.
