Coroner: Man hit by car in Mullins last week has died

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was flown to a hospital after being hit by a car last week in Mullins has died, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

The man was found injured on Seaboard Avenue Dec. 21. Police are looking for the driver involved.

The identity of the man has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Richardson said. No other information is available at this time.

