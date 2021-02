DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Coroner has released the name of the victim of a single-car crash on Philadelphia Road on Saturday night.

Adrian Edward Dolford, 30, was driving a 2006 Mercury four-door west on Philadelphia Street when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, according to SCHP.

Officials say that this incident occurred around 7 p.m.

Dolford was pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.