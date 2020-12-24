Coroner releases name of man who died in Wednesday crash involving 18-wheeler in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died Wednesday after a truck and an 18-wheeler collided.
Steven Hoffman, 39, of Florence, died in the crash, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The crashed happened at 11:39 a.m. near the Walmart on South Irby Street after a truck driving north crossed the center line and hit a 18-wheeler traveling south, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
The street was closed for a handful of hours and drivers were asked to avoid the area while an investigation was launched.
Authorities have not disclosed which vehicle Hoffman was in.
