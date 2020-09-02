Coroner responds to deadly crash in Marlboro County

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner is responding to a deadly crash in Marlboro County.

According to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown, the crash happened on Highway 381 near Academy Road. No other details could be provided.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9 p.m.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories