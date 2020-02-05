Coroner’s office: Woman hit, killed by train in Florence Co.

COWARD COMMUNITY, SC (WBTW) – A woman has been hit and killed by a train in Florence County, according to the coroner’s office.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken told News13 it happened around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Friendfield Road and Railroad Avenue in the Coward Community of Florence County.

Friendfield Road is closed as crews work the scene, von Lutcken said. The following agencies are on scene: Florence Co. Coroner’s Office, the Coward Police Department, the South Lynches Fire Department and Amtrak.

News13 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

