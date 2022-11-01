NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBTW) — A knee injury has forced country music singer Travis Tritt to cancel his November tour stops, including one in Florence.
Tritt, 59, had been scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Florence Center as part of his “Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson and the War Hippies.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon by the Florence Center, Tritt said he has been experiencing pain in his left knee for several weeks because of a possible torn meniscus.
“With short bits of rest between shows, I had hoped that the pain would eventually subside and I could complete all of my remaining dates in November,” he said. “Unfortunately, the pain has become impossible to ignore and I will not be able to do any further shows in November.”
The list of canceled shows includes:
- Nov. 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina
- Nov. 4 in Florence
- Nov. 5 in Richmond, Virginia
- Nov. 11 in Tupelo, Mississippi
- Nov. 12 in Choctaw, Mississippi
- Nov. 18 in Pensacola, Florida
- Nov. 19 in Atlanta
Anyone who brought tickets at the Florence Center can contact the box office at 843-679-4513 about a refund. Anyone who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster should receive an email with instructions about how to get a refund.