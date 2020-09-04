COVID precautions in place ahead of race day at Darlington

DARLINGTON AREA, SC (WBTW) — The Darlington Raceway is gearing up to welcome a limited number of fans to this weekend’s Cook Out Southern 500 race.

“Many of the same protocols and things we did back in May we will apply this weekend,” Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp said. “We got the extra element now where we have some fans on property.”

The track that’s Too Tough to Tame hosted NASCAR’s return back in May; now it’s adding some fans in the mix and precautions to keep them safe.

Protocols for Sunday’s event include required face coverings for guests three and up, temperature checks, adherence to social distancing and of course the limited number of fans.

Fans should also expect what the track calls ‘sequenced’ entry and exit procedures to help avoid crowding. The raceway has re-seated all grandstand guests to help social distancing efforts. Up to six seats grouped together will be allowed.

“And a lot of areas for them to wash their hands and sanitize their hands will be on property,” Tharp added. “So I think we got a real good plan in place. Now it’s up to us to carry out that out.”

By executive order from the governor, gatherings in South Carolina are limited to half capacity or 250 people, whichever is less.

However, the state’s Department of Commerce can issue exemptions for this rule, such as the case with the Southern 500.

A spokesperson for the agency said in a statement that “The Southern 500 application and subsequent event exception approval was based on 8,000 attendees. It’s important to note that events of more than 250 attendees still adhere to 50% or less occupancy.”

The raceway has a capacity of just under 50,000.

Although there will be far less in attendance, local law enforcement is still gearing up to protect the public.

“From a security standpoint- it is still a large televised event,” Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said. “So there is the national spotlight on Darlington with this event. So we’re still going to have those federal and state partners. We’ll have about five sheriff’s offices represented here including ourselves. Highway Patrol is still going to handle the traffic.”

