COVID testing expands in Pee Dee as health officials urge vigilance

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — As the holiday season kicks in and concerns over COVID grow, MUSC Health is expanding testing opportunities in the Pee Dee.

MUSC Health has several testing locations throughout the Pee Dee that it’s running during varying times Monday through Friday for the holidays.

“There’s no questionnaire,” Director of Business Health at MUSC Health Florence Joe McCall said. “So if you’re symptomatic, we test. If you’re not symptomatic and just want to make sure that you don’t have COVID, we test. And so we test anyone that wants to be tested.”

McCall explained these expanded, consistent opportunities will help to make testing accessible even if someone doesn’t believe they’re sick.

“We would love to see a lot of negative testing,” he said. “Instead of everyone coming when they’re sick. If we could get the community to find out who is safe and then stay safe to prevent the next outbreak.”

Federal officials say if you gathered for the Thanksgiving holiday with others, you may want to get a test.

Lynette Rodriguez was stopping in Florence on her way home to North Carolina after celebrating the holiday in Louisiana. She her family plans to quarantine and then make sure they’re ‘good and healthy and coronavirus free’ by getting tested.

Federal officials have warned that the country may face a surge in cases during the holiday season.

“We have seen a slight uptick since last week,” System VP of Care Coordination and Home Care Services for McLeod Health Lesli McGee said. “So we’re tracking this everyday.”

She says the hospital system has been prepared to respond throughout the pandemic. But she said that’s especially so now, after dealing with the virus for months.

“We’re prepared and capable of opening and closing COVID-based units as needed,” she said. “also working with all the new treatments that are available. We have a new infusion that we just started delivering last week.”

Here is a list of MUSC Health’s holiday testing sites:

Location: MUSC Health – Florence Surgery Center

(Located on the Main Campus of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center)

Dates: Starting November 30

Times: Monday through Friday 8am-3pm

Address: 1580 Freedom Boulevard, Florence, SC 29505

Location: MUSC Health – FMU Stadium Parking Lot

Dates: Every Monday

Times: 8am-12pm

Address: 4700 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29506

Location: MUSC Health – Marion Medical Center (Main Campus)

Dates: Starting November 30

Times: Monday through Friday, 8am-10pm

Address: 2829 East Highway 76, Mullins, SC 29574

Location: Marlboro County EMS Headquarters

Dates: Starting November 30

Times: Monday through Friday, 8:30am-10:30pm

Address: 131 S. Marlboro St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Location: Downtown Darlington

(Across the street from MUSC Health – Primary Care – Darlington)

Dates: Starting November 30

Times: Monday – Friday, 12:30pm-2:30pm

Address: 212 Pearl St., Darlington, SC 29532

Location: City of Dillon Wellness Center

Date: Starting November 30

Times: Monday through Friday, 12pm-2pm

Address: 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon, SC 29536

Latest Headlines