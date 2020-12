DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash closed at least one lane of I-95 Tuesday in Dillon County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at I-95 and 181 west of Latta, SCHP said. The South Carolina Department of Transportation shows traffic backups and the left lane of I-95 South is closed.

Injuries were reported in the crash but it is unclear how many.

Count on News13 for updates.