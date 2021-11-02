Crash slows traffic on Highway 9 in Dillon County

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – A Tuesday night crash has resulted in at least one injury and traffic delays along Highway 9 in Dillon County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is among the agencies responding to the crash in the Minturn area.

Neighbors report that traffic in the area was stopped around 7 p.m.

About 50 Duke Energy customers were without power at 7:30 p.m. The company’s website said 10:30 p.m. was the estimated time of restoration.

News13 has reached out to troopers for more information. Count on us for updates.

