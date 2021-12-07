Crash stalls traffic on I-95 near Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash stalled traffic Monday on I-95 near Florence.

Traffic cameras from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show northbound traffic at a standstill just after 8 p.m. near mile-marker 170. Several emergency vehicles can also be seen.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol incident map, injuries have been reported in the crash, but it’s unclear how many. Drivers are asked to expect delays in the area.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.