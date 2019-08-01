Crash with injuries shuts down road near Florence

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A crash with injuries has shut down a road near Florence.

Crews are working a crash on Southborough Road near Florence, according to a Facebook post from West Florence Fire Rescue. The road in the area is shut down until the vehicles can be removed.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Southborough Road at Blitsgel Drive and injuries were reported.

The extent of injuries is not yet known.

People are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

