Crews battle fire at restaurant in Florence

Crews respond to a fire in the 700 block of Irby Street in Florence (WBTW)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a fire at a restaurant in Florence Tuesday afternoon, according to Chris Johnson with Florence City Fire.

The fire is at Orangeland Fish and Seafood Restaurant in the 700 block of Irby Street. Traffic is slowed heading south.

Johnson said everyone got out and there are no injuries. Police are also on scene. No other information is available.

