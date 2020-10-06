FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a fire at a restaurant in Florence Tuesday afternoon, according to Chris Johnson with Florence City Fire.
The fire is at Orangeland Fish and Seafood Restaurant in the 700 block of Irby Street. Traffic is slowed heading south.
Johnson said everyone got out and there are no injuries. Police are also on scene. No other information is available.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Crews battle fire at restaurant in Florence
- DHEC: 62 new cases of COVID-19 for Horry County; 693 new cases statewide
- CCU to host sexual, dating, domestic violence program with a march
- More than $1 million worth of counterfeit Viagra seized by US Customs and Border Protection
- Update: First lady ‘feeling good’ while recovering at White House