Crews battle house fire in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are battling a house fire in Hartsville Wednesday night.
Hartsville Fire confirms they are on scene. The fire is at Franklin and Virginia Streets.
City of Hartsville Public Information Officer said no one was injured, but the house was destroyed. The call came in at 7:52 p.m.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
