TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews battled a massive warehouse fire in Timmonsville Monday night.
A viewer took video on S. Keith Street Monday night. News13 has reached out to officials for more information and have not yet heard back.
There is no word if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Crews battle massive warehouse fire in Timmonsville
- ‘I feel like we’re doing the safest thing’: Horry County Schools board chair discusses hybrid learning
- Baby loggerhead turtle rescued in North Myrtle Beach
- Vigil held for dad, step-daughter killed in Georgetown County shooting
- Infamous smuggled tiger cub now thriving three years later