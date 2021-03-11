Crews fight overnight house fire in Marion

A home was on fire in the early hours of March 11, 2021. (Source: City of Marion Fire Department)

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews fought a fire Thursday morning at an abandoned home in Marion, according to a social media post from the City of Marion Fire Department.

Responders were dispatched to the fire at about 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Henry McGill, Jr. Street and Pearl Street, according to the post. When they arrived, they saw fire on all sides of the house and roof. There were also downed electrical lines that were arcing because of the heat.

The fire was under control in about 45 minutes, and crews remained at the scene for another two hours.