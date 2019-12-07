Crews in Marion County find hunter who was lost for hours

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – First-responders in Marion County have found a hunter after he became disoriented and lost for hours Friday, according to deputies.

Credit: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

A 67-year-old man got lost in the Woodbury Tract Wildlife Management Area and Heritage Preserve for around four hours, Marion County deputies posted online.

After he called 9-1-1 for help, first-responders from the Marion County K-9 Unit and Department of Natural Resources were dispatched, according to a Facebook post from the department.

They were able to reach the hunter by cell phone, and ‘pinged’ his location, narrowing down the search to just a few miles.

Crews found the man along the banks of the Great Pee Dee River, the post read. They boated him to a nearby landing before driving him back to his truck.

Deputies credit their resources as playing a role in the successful search mission.

“From having a deputy on duty that was raised in the area… to a new Palmetto 800 radio system just implemented in the last month that drastically improved radio communications in the area,” the post read. “God was on-scene!!! Great job to all who assisted including dispatch and EMS.”