MARION, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a woods fire Tuesday evening.

According to officials with the Marion Rural Fire Department, this happened on Ellerbe Bay Ct around 5:37 p.m. When crews got there about one acre was in flames.

Marion Rural Fire Dept.

This fire was knocked down quickly, but officials say crews spent a long time on overhauling.

Mutual Aid from Marion City Fire Rescue and Temperance Fire Dept. South Carolina Forestry C responded with a Plow.