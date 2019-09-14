Crews on scene after car overturns in Marion Co., at least one hurt

Live Now
MARION, COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding after a car overturned on a Marion County highway.

Trooper Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol tells News13 they got a call around 1:04 p.m. Saturday for a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 41.

That’s where troopers found a car overturned in a field near the Koonce Siding Road.

It appears the car veered off the road and into the field nearby.

At least one person is reported to be hurt following this crash. Crews are still on scene trying to clear the road.

No word on the victims’ conditions.

Count on News13 as we learn more.

